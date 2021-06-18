Grold Family (40 post-geometric fonts) – $ 12 Grold is a …

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Grold is a post-geometric font consisting of 40 different fonts in ten weights with normal and thin options. This unique and modern sans font, is very suitable for a variety of typographic applications such as headings and small texts, and even supports multiple languages.

Highlights:

  • Unique post-geometric sans font.
  • 40 different fonts in 1 family.
  • 10 different weights – from thin to ExtraBold to ExtraBlack.
  • Normal and Smart options for each font.
  • Ideal for various typographic applications, such as headings and small text.

