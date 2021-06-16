State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-13

For immediate release: June 16, 2021 (21-151)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Jacqueline Gail Murray (NC60898432) for at least five years. Murray admitted to police that she found a resident’s debit and credit cards on the floor of a skilled nursing facility where she worked, and that she used the cards without authorization. In 2020 Murray was charged with second-degree theft and with four counts of first-degree identity theft.

King County

In April 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Nathaniel Levi Adams (RN60751084). Adams failed to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with licensed practical nurse Kimmy Kay Gamble (LP60139559) that requires her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Gamble previously didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In April 2021 the Physical Therapy Board amended the statement of charges and summarily suspended the license of physical therapist Judy L. Galambos (PT00009661). Galambos made about $6,000 in fraudulent transfers from a client’s bank account, not for the client’s benefit. The physical therapist was also placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry. She is prohibited from being employed in the care of or having access to vulnerable adults.

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Felix Itoto Eshesimua (NC60483273) for failing to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In April 2021 the Pharmacy Commission entered an agreed order and indefinitely suspended the license of pharmacist Megan M. Olson, aka Megan Watts, (PH00020604) for diverting legend drugs for which she had no valid prescription.

In April 2021 the Dental Commission entered an agreed order with dentist Luke Edward St. Marie (DE60576836) and indefinitely suspended his license. St Marie wrote prescriptions outside of a provider-patient relationship, didn’t adequately document prescriptions, rewrote an altered prescription, didn’t report that his prescription pad may have been compromised, and didn’t take adequate steps to ensure all prescriptions issued under his authority were valid. The dentist didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program’s recommendations.

Snohomish County

In April 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program indefinitely suspended the license of substance use disorder professional Timothy Ray Berman (CP60525943). Berman failed to comply with terms and conditions.

In April 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Andrea S. Cham (LP00054768). Cham failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a commission order.

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Fatou Camara (NA60555948) for at least 24 months. While she was working at a residential facility, Camara didn’t properly prepare a resident’s meal and didn’t monitor him while he ate. The resident choked on his food. Camara didn’t perform appropriate life-saving measures. The resident died. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Camara neglected a vulnerable adult, placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Camara can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.