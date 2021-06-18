Twitter now lets Spaces Hosts download an audio file from their space

This can be a great addition for those who tend in the audio-social trend.

Today, between a overview of the various recent feature updates that it was added to its Spaces option, Twitter included this comment:

???? Sound recordings ???? Recordings of Spaces (presented over the past 30 days) are now available to the host. This feature can be found in the ‘data’ directory of your Data download. – Twitter Media (@TwitterMedia) 16 June 2021

Yes, you can download your Spaces audio now, but the process itself is not quite ideal yet.

As Twitter notes, to gain access to the audio, which Twitter keeps for 30 days for potential moderation purposesusers will have to download their personal data files, which Twitter will provide to you upon request, via the ‘Your Account’ section in your profile settings.

In the ‘Download and archive your data’ section, you can tap ‘Request archive’ to get a zip file of all the data that Twitter contains, which will include your Spaces audio.

As you can see here, it can only take 24 hours to complete it after you have requested your archive, but you will eventually be able to find your Spaces audio in the “Data” folder inside the zip.

Twitter has been working on downloading audio options for the past few months, and will probably eventually improve this process so that you do not have to download all your Twitter information to access the audio file. It can provide more utility and value for Spaces, and people can then redesign the audio content to increase their audience, and strengthen the connection with those who may not have been able to tune in live.

Of course, there are also possible complications within such surveys to ensure the permission for reuse of all speakers. Twitter is also looking into these concerns, and it is likely that at some point it will add a consent option of some kind for such purposes as part of the Spaces Terms of Use Agreement. While it’s not there yet, it’s not entirely clear where exactly it will put you to use again, but the task, at least in part, is on the Spaces host to ensure all speakers are in order with any reuse, especially for commercial purposes.

As noted, the announcement was part of a longer tweet chain outlining recent updates for Spaces, including Space scheduling, the development of the new Space tab in the app (which is still being tested), the ability to configure via computers, and new options on how pinned and shared tweets are displayed within a space.

There are also the following:

# ️⃣ Clickable hashtags + name # ️⃣ Add your brand or campaign hashtag to the title of your space to increase the reach of your conversation. Do you like a panel or a question and answer? Anyone you have “@” in your title will also be clickable. – Twitter Media (@TwitterMedia) 16 June 2021

This is another small but important update to the option, which will provide another way to maximize the reach of Spaces and increase the awareness of your broadcasts.

While Clubhouse is currently launching the social media sound, Twitter seems to be taking the lead, with the reach and engagement potential of Spaces much higher than clubhouse rooms, and the functionality is also improving, including discoverability, which growing challenge for clubhouse because it is still expanding.

Clubhouse is however get traction in India, which could become a bigger focus for the platform, especially given Twitter’s more recent clashes with Indian regulators about content posted in the app, which could lead to further complications for the platform in the region.

Of course, Clubhouse can also make a mistake with Indian regulators at some point, as the real-time sound rooms are difficult to moderate effectively. But right now, it’s building momentum, which apparently provides a more viable path to continued growth for the app amid increasing challenges in the market.

But then Facebook can just blow everyone out of the water with the eventual launch of its audio-social tools, which has taken it one step further via a live test by Facebook executives earlier this week.

With great reach, and probably, very focused, relevant sound rooms within Facebook groups, which are used 1.8 billion people, Facebook may be better able to address the discovery problem, and since it also wants to strengthen its presence in India, it could try to further expand its capacity to WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging app in the region, which Clubhouse can quickly replace as the main audio social platform of choice.

Either way, right now Twitter Spaces is the leader, and as all of these tools continue to evolve, it offers more options for your own broadcasts, and new ways to engage and engage with your online communities.