Dallas-based Companies Sponsor Prosper Youth Football & Soccer Programs

DFW-based companies Q Sciences & Cornerstone Marketing Solutions help local youth flag football teams compete in regional tournaments in the DFW area.
The coaches at Wolfpack are top-notch and are doing awesome things with these kids. We could not help but support such a great club.”PROSPER, TEXAS, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolfpack FC, Prosper/Frisco’s premier flag football and soccer club has just been sponsored by Q Sciences and Cornerstone Marketing Solutions. Thanks to local DFW-based companies like these, 20+ kids ages 6-10 have jerseys & are able to play in multiple local summer tournaments throughout Texas.
Not only that, Q-Sciences has also purchased the best Shruumz flag football flags any tournament team could wear. If that wasn't enough, according to flag football coach James Harrison, "If it wasn't for our sponsor 3 of our players that didn't have the opportunity to play at the upcoming Cowboys Stadium flag football tournament will now be able to play and have an experience of a lifetime." That’s right these kids will get to play on the actual turf field under the giant megatron at AT&T stadium, in a FFWCT sanctioned tournament put on by Go Team Sports on June 26th, 2021. Something unheard of for most of the kids on their teams.
Wolfpack FC gives kids of ALL levels a chance to play competitively and to improve their skills. Some Wolfpack teams' pool standings result in 0 points for and 58 against, while another could be just 1 point away from winning the whole tournament (with a bunch of rookies!).
Field Director of Global Distribution of Q Sciences Brandon Stevens states "The coaches at Wolfpack are top-notch and are doing awesome things with these kids. We could not help but support such a great club".
The U.S. Olympic Committee, the Aspen Institute & Nike conducted a survey and asked kids to rank What's Fun?
The results:
#1 Trying Your Best
#2 Getting Treated with Respect
#3 Playing Time
Believe it or not, winning placed 48th on the list.
Wolfpack FC provides the environment your developing players need to have a blast while becoming better athletes, and thanks to our sponsors they can keep giving local kids the opportunities they deserve and so desire.
Wolfpack FC is based out of Prosper, Texas, fielding players from Prosper, Celina, Frisco, Little Elm, McKinney & surrounding areas of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.
If you are interested in playing with or sponsoring the pack, contact them at WolfpackFC.com.
