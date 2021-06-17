When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 16, 2021 FDA Publish Date: June 17, 2021 Product Type: Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Skewed odd number line graduation markings on syringe barrels. Company Name: Smiths Medical Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Hypodermic Needle-Pro Fixed Needle Insulin Syringes

Smiths Medical has become aware of specific models and lots of Jelco® Hypodermic Needle-Pro® Fixed Needle Insulin Syringes that may exhibit skewed odd number line graduation markings on their syringe barrels. Markings skewed approximately 20 degrees upward have been identified.

Model Number Name Lot Number 4428-1 Jelco® Hypodermic Needle-Pro® Fixed Needle Insulin Syringe 28Gx1/2” 1CC 4046543 and 4062235 4429-1 Jelco® Hypodermic Needle-Pro® Fixed Needle Insulin Syringe 29Gx1/2” 1CC 4014096, 4031846, 4031845, 4040734, 4043536, 4046545, 4046546, 4062239, 4062240, 4062238 and 4062242

Please reference the attachment for an illustration of the skewed graduation marking on the syringe barrel.

As a result of this issue, there is potential for administration of an incorrect dose of insulin, which could result in hyperglycemia (which may lead to ketoacidosis) or hypoglycemia (which may lead to seizures). This may result in serious harm or death.

Smiths Medical has received no reports of death or serious injury related to this issue.

Smiths Medical is issuing Recall Notices and Response Forms to consignees of Affected Models and Lot Numbers to instruct them that they must quarantine and return the product.

This action has been designated as a Class 1 recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Home Healthcare Environments

The lot number can be found on the packaging for the syringe. Do not use any syringes with the affected lot numbers. The patient or caretaker should contact the pharmacy, home healthcare provider or medical facility that provided the syringe to arrange for return of the syringe and replacement.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Smiths Medical via telephone at 1-(800)-258-5361.

Consumers may also contact Smiths Medical online at https://smiths-medical.custhelp.com .

Specific questions on the recall should be directed to fieldactions@smiths-medical.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may also be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Program by:

MedWatch website at www.fda.gov/medwatch

Phone: 1-800-FDA-1033

Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

Mail: MedWatch, HF-2, FDA, 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20852

