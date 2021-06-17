Insurers File Proposed Rates for 2022 District of Columbia Health Plan Offerings

Washington, DC–The District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) has received 184 proposed health insurance plan rates for annual review in advance of open enrollment for plan year 2022. The proposed rates were submitted on DC Health Link, the District of Columbia’s health insurance marketplace, from Aetna, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser Permanente and United Healthcare. The proposed rates are for individuals, families and small businesses for the 2022 plan year. Overall, the number of plans submitted for 2022 is down by four from those submitted for 2021. Changes include the number of small group plans decreasing from 163 to 157 and the number of individual plans increasing from 25 to 27.

“DISB is committed to working with insurance companies to evaluate their proposals and ensure that the District’s insurance rates are adequate and not excessive or unfairly discriminatory,” said DISB Commissioner Karima M. Woods. “Our commitment supports the Bowser Administration’s vision to protect residents and small business owners and help them thrive in a vibrant and equitable city.”

In the individual market, CareFirst proposed an average increase of 11.3 percent for HMO plans and an average increase of 7.9 percent for PPO plans. Kaiser proposed an average increase of less than 0.1 percent. For small group plans, CareFirst filed average rate increases of 2.5 percent for HMO plans and 8.8 percent for the PPO plans. Kaiser proposed an average decrease of 3.1 percent. Aetna filed for an average decrease of 2.1 percent for HMO plans and an average increase of 23.4 percent for PPO plans. Finally, United proposed an average increase of 24.7 percent and 11.7 percent for its two HMOs and 16.1 percent for its PPO plans. Information on the proposed individual and small group rates is available here.

View the proposed rate filings here. For additional information on the District's Health Rate Review Process, visit here.

The public can comment on the proposed rates by sending an email to [email protected].

