Instagram launches role ads in all regions

Instagram continues to expand Reels advertising, with the new format that will be available in all regions today.

As on Instagram:

“After testing in select countries, today we are launching Reels ads for the world. Reels is the best place on Instagram to reach people you do not follow, and a growing global stage where brands and creators are discovered by anyone ‘Advertising will help businesses reach larger audiences, allowing people to discover inspiring new content from brands and creators.’

I mean, ‘the best place’ for discovery is probably a bit of a PR rack, but the bottom line is that it’s another surface through which you can reach your audience with your Instagram promotions, which can offer considerable potential as Instagram keep up the pressure. Rules aimed at making it a bigger element in the app.

As you can see in the example above, Reels ads will be displayed in full screen format and displayed between the individual roles.

“As with regular Reels content, these ads will run and can take up to 30 seconds. People can comment, such as viewing, saving and sharing Reels ads.”

It’s hard to say how effective the format will be, because it largely depends on the ad and how attractive your ad content is. For example, TikTok ads perform better when they look and feel organic, so users do not simply swing past as soon as they appear.

But definitely, short-form video monetization is difficult. Vine figured it out the hard way, while no other platform was able to effectively merge ads into short-lived video streams, as users could easily skip them through promotional placements, and there was no option to put them in the middle or pre-post.

Instagram will hope that this format will at least yield positive results for its advertising partners.

Instagram first launches Reels ads in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia back in april, before expanding to brands in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the USA end of last month. The expansion is part of the broader pressure on Reels monetization with a view to building a more sustainable Reels ecosystem, which will ideally ensure that Reels creators are able to be paid for their efforts.

But the true value of the format will take a while to determine.

Instagram did not share any official numbers on the use of Reels, but Adam Mosseri, Instagram head noticed that the option grows “in terms of how many people share and how many people consume”. Instagram also said Reels saw specific use moment in India, where TikTok was banned last June (and Reels was launched not days later)

But it’s still a reasonable way behind TikTok, and with a recent report suggesting that users are now spending more time in TikTok as on Facebook or on Instagram, Facebook will undoubtedly remain focused on promoting the use of roles, as it seems to be preventing its users from migrating over and sucking into the endless vortex of TikTok’s highly tuned video stream.

With the constant pressure, Reels may be a good advertising option, but individual results will vary, and the format is also likely to evolve somewhat over time.