Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline: Drug Pipeline, Regulatory Events and Clinical Trials in the Spotlight| Insights by DelveInsight

The report offers the most up-to-date information on Axial Spondyloarthritis pipeline products being developed by notable companies such as Pfizer, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, FunPep Co Ltd., Kinevant Sciences, Izana Bioscience, Mycenax Biotech, and UCB Biopharma, among others.

DelveInsight’s ‘Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Pipeline Insights’ report offers exhaustive coverage of the emerging therapies in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive, and abandoned therapeutic agents.

Some of the important takeaways from the Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline report:

Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline report offers an extensive analysis of 30+ key players and 30+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. Axial Spondyloarthritis pipeline candidates are under evaluation in different stages of the clinical phase such as QX 002N, Jaktinib, SCB-808, FPP003, KIN-1901, Namilumab, ENIA11, and others expected to get launched in the foreseeable future.

and others expected to get launched in the foreseeable future. Some of the key companies expanding the Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline are Qyuns Therapeutics, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, FunPep Co Ltd., Kinevant Sciences, Izana Bioscience, Mycenax Biotech, UCB Biopharma, among others.

among others. DelveInsight estimates that the late-stage products Bimekizumab and Tofacitinib are expected to have a major impact on the Axial Spondyloarthritis treatment market.

and are expected to have a major impact on the Axial Spondyloarthritis treatment market. Therapies in development for axSpA focus on targets such as JAK/STAT, IL-17, tumor necrosis factor-alpha, and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). These drugs are administered via oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and topical routes.

Tofacitinib , sold under the brand Xeljanz, is a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis. In November 2020, Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from a Phase 3 investigational study evaluating the safety and efficacy of tofacitinib in adults with active Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS).

, sold under the brand Xeljanz, is a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis. In November 2020, Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from a Phase 3 investigational study evaluating the safety and efficacy of tofacitinib in adults with active Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). Bimekizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that selectively inhibits both IL-17A and IL-17F. It is in the phase 3 stage of development for the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

The Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline reports lay down a thorough coverage of the ongoing clinical trials, collaborations taking place in the domain, recent happenings in the Axial Spondyloarthritis pipeline space, and growth prospects across the Axial Spondyloarthritis domain.

Axial Spondyloarthritis: Overview

Axial Spondyloarthritis is a chronic, inflammatory rheumatic disease that affects primarily the axial joints leading to severe pain, stiffness, and fatigue. It starts with an early inflammatory phase in which there is no structural damage in the sacroiliac joints (non-radiographic disease) progressing to later stages in which structural damage is visible on X‑ray scans of the sacroiliac joints as erosions, sclerosis, or bony bridges (radiographic disease; also known as Ankylosing Spondylitis).

Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA QX 002N Qyuns Therapeutics Phase I Interleukin-17 inhibitors Subcutaneous Jaktinib Suzhou Zelgen

Biopharmaceuticals Phase II Janus kinase 1,2,3 inhibitors Oral SCB-808 Clover

Biopharmaceuticals Phase III Tumour necrosis factor inhibitors Subcutaneous FPP003 FunPep Co Ltd. Preclinical Immunostimulants NA KIN-1901 Kinevant Sciences Phase I Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor antagonists Subcutaneous Namilumab Izana Bioscience Phase II Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor antagonists Subcutaneous ENIA11 Mycenax Biotech Phase III Tumour necrosis factor inhibitors Subcutaneous Bimekizumab UCB Biopharma Phase III IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors Intravenous; subcutaneous

Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Assessment

The Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline report presents a kaleidoscopic view of the axSpA emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration (RoA), Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptide vaccine

Interleukin

Small molecule

Recombinant fusion proteins

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

By Mechanism of Action

Tumour necrosis factor inhibitors

Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor antagonists

Interleukin-17 inhibitors

Janus kinase 1 inhibitors

Immunostimulants

IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors

By Targets

Tumour necrosis factor

Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor

Interleukin-17

Janus kinase 1

IL17A protein

Scope of the Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Izana Bioscience, UCB, Sun Pharma Global, Akeso Biopharma, Kinevant Sciences, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Qyuns Therapeutics among others.

Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Therapies: Namilumab , Bimekizumab, Tofacitinib, Tildrakizumab, AK-111, NDI 031232, Gimsilumab, QX002N, SHR-0302, Jaktinib, SCB-808, FPP003, KIN-1901, ENIA11, BI 730357, and QX002N among others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Axial Spondyloarthritis Disease Overview 4 axSpA Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutic Assessment 6 Axial Spondyloarthritis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Axial Spondyloarthritis Assessment 8 Axial Spondyloarthritis Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Axial Spondyloarthritis Products (Phase III) 10 Mid-Stage Axial Spondyloarthritis Products (Phase II) 11 Early Stage Axial Spondyloarthritis Products (Phase I) 12 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage axSpA Products 13 Inactive Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Products 14 Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Products 15 Unmet Needs 16 axSpA Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Analyst Views 19 Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies 20 Appendix

