Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 17, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Irving Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:05 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, member’s located one adult male and one adult female victim. The two victim’s vehicles sustained damage from gunfire. There were no injuries.

Persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the pictures below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.