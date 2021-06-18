I-11 Upgrades Near Hoover Dam Bridge, Traffic Restrictions June 21-23 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the reduction of north and southbound Interstate 11 down to one travel lane between Mile Markers 0.45 and 0.70 (just north of the Hoover Dam Bridge) from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m., June 21 through June 23, in Clark County.

The temporary lane closures are needed for a $172,000 full-depth pavement removal and repair. Aggregate Industries SWR, Inc. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.