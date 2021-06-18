Florida Fights Back Against Fentanyl Traffickers: Brother and Sister Drug Trafficking Duo Convicted for Selling Fentanyl

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This sibling drug trafficking team sold heroin and fentanyl, two key drugs at the heart of the nation’s opioid crisis—disgraceful. Thankfully, my Statewide Prosecutors, working with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, dismantled their operation, and these poison pushers will harm Floridians no more. Let this serve as a message to any potential fentanyl traffickers: We will find you, we will arrest you and you will serve time for your crimes.”

According to an investigation by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, Hector Mojica Phipps sold and distributed kilos of heroin and fentanyl throughout Central Florida. After making initial contact with Hector through an undercover agent, MBI conducted a wiretap investigation in order to dismantle Hector’s trafficking organization and uncover the source of narcotics being distributed. From the wiretap, agents intercepted calls between Hector Mojica Phipps and his source of supply in Mexico—Lorenzo Corral Martinez, a fugitive co-defendant. In the calls, Martinez arranged for Hector Mojica Phipps to receive, by a courier, three kilograms of heroin.

The investigation also revealed that Hector’s sister, Dilcia, trafficked fentanyl for the operation in his absence. MBI first began investigating Dilcia and Hector Mojica Phipps in 2018 when Dilcia completed a drug deal in Orlando for Hector while he was in New York. Following Hector and Dilcia’s arrests, the pair’s other siblings, Luis Mojica Phipps and Yajaira Mojica Phipps, proceeded to continue the drug trafficking operation. Authorities subsequently arrested Luis and Yajaira for trafficking a kilo of heroin. Luis and Yajaira’s cases are still pending.

In 2018, officials arrested Hector and Dilcia Mojica Phipps. On June 3, an Orange County jury convicted Dilcia Mojica Phipps following a two-day trial. The jury convicted Dilcia Mojica Phipps of three felony charges, including trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic heroin—each first-degree felonies; and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate the commission of a felony—a third-degree felony. Today, an Orange County jury convicted Hector Mojica Phipps of nine felony charges, including trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic heroin—each first-degree felonies; possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony—a second-degree felony; and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate the commission of a felony—a third-degree felony.

Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Mary Sammon and Nicole Philips of Attorney General Moody’s OSP prosecuted Dilcia Mojica Phipps’ case. Sammon and Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Gary Malak of OSP prosecuted Hector Mojica Phipps’ case.