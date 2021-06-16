Face Masks Must Still Be Worn in Courthouses, PJ Taylor Advises

Face masks must continue to be worn in courthouses notwithstanding the “re-opening” of the state, Los Angeles Superior Court Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor announced yesterday. Social distancing requirements are still in place, he specified.
