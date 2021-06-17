New report looks at developing consumer expectations of brands on social media [Infographic]

The Sprout Social team has released their latest Social Index Report, which looks at a range of key social media marketing trends, and how brands can make the best use of social media channels to maximize maximum awareness and engagement with consumers.

Sprout’s report includes responses from more than 1,000 marketers and 1,000 consumers to not only give perspective on what brand people are looking for online, but also how marketers are currently using social platforms and their understanding of the same shifts.

You can download the full report of 23 pages (by e-mail login) here, but in this post we are going to look at some key points.

First of all, Sprout lists the most important things that social brand consumers are looking for, which can provide additional clues for your approach.

Customer service is an important focus point, as further highlighted in this graph:

The two most important themes here are response and customer engagement, so the message is pretty clear. If you want to make the most of your brand’s social media presence, you need to keep the ‘social’ element in mind and, where possible, engage with people as they interact with your business.

Social media gives people a voice and a way to be heard – and what most want through this is to know that someone is actually listening. You may not be able to solve every problem and issue, but simply acknowledging such involvement and providing customer support and service capability can greatly help you improve your status.

What becomes more important in this next note:

“Nine out of ten consumers will buy from brands they follow on social media, while 86% will choose that brand over a competitor.”

Your social media follows more than just numbers, and by devising a clear strategy that matches these points, it can play a key role in promoting your brand and encouraging purchasing activities.

These actions will not always be direct, which may make it harder to quantify, but the answers here show that engaging, customer-oriented brands, which also deliver memorable content, will ultimately have an impact on shopping, based on the relationships that they build. with their target audiences within social applications.

It is also worth noting its extensive brand benefits and impacts.

People are going to share their opinions about your brand on social media, while it is also now the preferred platform for brand inquiries. Those who have a refined, developed social strategy, which include listening, monitoring key messages and providing a responsive, engaging attendance, which is also attuned to key trends, will be best placed to capitalize on and meet the expectations of to satisfy the consumer.

Online connectivity has become even more important over the past twelve months, with physical stores closed, and people looking for ways to stay in touch while staying apart due to COVID-19 restrictions. It makes people more dependent on social platforms in different ways. These insights highlight the shift, and now that this behavior has become even more common, it is likely that the same trends will apply as we move to the next phase.

It is definitely worth noting in your social media marketing approach.

There is more insight into Sprout Social’s complete ‘Social Index XVII’ report that you can download here.