Get In Shape and Grow Your Faith: Learn More About Playing Sports at Iglesia Ni Cristo
How Participating in Activities with Other Christians at Iglesia Ni Cristo Can Help You Deepen Your Connection to ChristTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, many Christians have struggled to find a way to connect with others. This can be especially tough for those who are used to being active in a church community. COVID-19 has caused many people who previously enjoyed fellowship to fall out of the habit of meeting with other Christians regularly. Iglesia Ni Cristo is working to create ways for followers of Christ to come together, both inside and outside the church building.
Sports and Faith
Hebrews 10:24-25 states, "And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near."
Encouragement of one another is an important part of Christian fellowship, and getting together to cheer each other on, work as a team, and grow in athletic ability is a fantastic way to grow both in faith and friendships.
At Iglesia Ni Cristo, church members and visitors can engage with one another on the court of the field. Those who enjoy participating in church-based activities find that it is easier to invite others to join them at church. For many, asking a friend or family member to attend a service can feel nerve-wracking, but inviting them to participate in a baseball or football game is an easier task.
When you choose to spend your free time with others who want to grow in their faith, you do not just end up getting a great physical workout — your soul and mind will be nourished as well.
Fellowship At Iglesia Ni Cristo
At Iglesia Ni Cristo, members, visitors, and community members who are simply interested in learning more about what the church has to offer are welcome to join in for church activities. For those who are not interested in sports, Iglesia Ni Cristo offers many other opportunities to get involved, from lending a hand in the community to fundraising to honing talents and skills in musical production.
Learning More
If you are not sure about how to start growing your faith, reach out to your local Iglesia Ni Cristo location today for more information. Church officials would love to get to know you and help you find the perfect way to get to know Christ.
