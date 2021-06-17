LA City Council Candidate, Molly Basler, Examines James Woods' Comments on the LA County Homeless Crisis

Molly Basler & her rescue dogs Berlin, Nancy and Naomi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commenting on a story detailing the demise of Venice Beach, California, as it is plagued by rampant homelessness, actor James Woods declared, “All of Los Angeles County is like this now. There are some pockets of respite, but L.A. is gone.” Homelessness remains visible on our streets. When you look around Skid Row and greater Los Angeles, you see countless people living in tents, make-shift shelters and their vehicles. The hard truth is that 75% of people experiencing homelessness lack permanent shelter and have to make due with whatever they can find.

Los Angeles City Council candidate and environmentalist, Molly Basler, is in agreement on the homeless crisis and believes we need immediate change. James Woods is spot on,"" states Basler. "It’s not just the demise of Venice Beach California, it’s the demise of ALL of Los Angeles with the homelessness/lack of affordable housing. This is a humanitarian crisis. Not only are people living on our streets, they are dying. This issue has just gotten worse and worse, NOT better. Why?"

More people are falling into homelessness for the first time. Between soaring housing costs and wages that can’t keep up with the high-cost of living, more people are falling into homelessness for the first time. You see, 6 out of 10 people experiencing homelessness are now without housing for the first time — many citing economic hardship as a significant factor. The last homeless count was in January 2020. It found 66,433 homeless people across the county, up nearly 13% from the previous year, the second consecutive double-digit increase. The estimate for the city of L.A. was 41,290, up almost 14% and only slightly less than the previous year's increase of 16%.

Basler continues, "All the issues we have here in Los Angeles are all directly correlated to our local leaders. Why have they not fixed the issue? Why have they not taken care of the people that they are supposed to be serving?"

Chronic homelessness is a long-term problem. For many of our vulnerable friends and neighbors experiencing homelessness, hope for a better life can be hard to grasp. But for those with disabling conditions like Diabetes, Alzheimer’s and other physical disabilities, many face long or repeated episodes of homelessness. In reality, over 16,000 people have been without housing for over a year and have a condition that makes homelessness even more difficult.

"Los Angeles is one of the wealthiest cities in the world and we really should be able to solve this issue," concludes Basler. "Haven’t we had enough? I certainly have."