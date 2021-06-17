Specialized Business Media Hosting 2022 High & Heavy Trade Show Featuring the Sustainable Projects Conference Vancouver
Specialized Business Media Hosting 2022 High & Heavy Trade Show
Featuring the Sustainable Projects Conference
The conference will be held from March 2-3, 2022, at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver in B.C. Canada
Specialized Business Media, LLC today announced it is hosting the High & Heavy Trade Show featuring the Sustainable Projects Conference from March 2-3, 2022, at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, in Vancouver British Columbia. The trade show will serve as a centralized meeting point and networking platform for executives involved with large and complex industrial capital projects and infrastructure.
The conference is specifically directed toward asset and resource owners, OEMs, EPCs and their project developers, and procurement and supply chain executives. The conference will connect them to specialist vendors and solution providers and serve as a platform to facilitate and foster discussion. The annual conference will primarily showcase upcoming industrial capital projects and infrastructure and include presentations around managing contract risk, digital interconnectivity in the capital projects supply chain, and key concepts and tools to effectively advance project predictably.
“The need for discussion is dramatically increasing as we work to decarbonize the economy and increase electrification. There are many challenges to reduce emissions and reach net zero targets envisaged by governments, but also incredible opportunities as new technology and solutions become commercially viable,” said Event Organizer and Specialized Business Media General Manager Nigel Brown. “The global energy mix needs to undergo a seamless shift from fossil fuels to renewables and other cleaner technologies. As this energy transformation gains momentum, new ecosystems are forming, and new technologies are emerging.”
The Sustainable Projects Conference also highlights the opportunity we have to leapfrog older and dirtier planned energy generation and instead focus on more sustainable and cleaner technology, particularly in emerging economies. For heavy industries looking to lower their carbon footprint there is a sharp increase in energy efficiency projects and to procure clean energy across their sites. Delegates will be invited to attend from various industry verticals and conference content is designed to appeal to and attract these executives and is likely to change each year.
For more information, to register for the trade show and conference, and book a booth, visit specializedbusinessmedia.com.
