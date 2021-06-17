CakesDecor Partners With Sugar Flower Artist Catalina Anghel For Debut Online Cake Decorating Class

NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CakesDecor, in partnership with Catalina Anghel, has announced their inaugural live sugar flower decorating class for summer 2021. This exclusive online class offers beginner and professional cake decorators the opportunity to learn in a live, interactive environment from one of the best in the industry.

Catalina Anghel is an experienced sugar florist with a unique freeform method to her artistry. She helps artists unleash their creativity, making magic in the kitchen.

Over the past four years, Anghel has perfected this technique and brought it to classrooms around the world. She has visited and taught students from Spain, France, Hong Kong, Dubai, Switzerland, Germany, Romania, Chile, Holland, and many other corners of the world. Her work has also been published in De Cake, UNSA Magazine, Cake Central Magazine, Cake Masters Magazine, American Cake Decorating Magazine, and many other baking publications. Now, her goal is to bring her teaching worldwide with the help of CakesDecor.

Anghel’s live online class, from June 21, 2021 to July 12, 2021, teaches cake decorators of all experience levels how to improve their sugar flower modeling skills using her free-form technique. This technique allows students to achieve thinner, more realistic flowers and expand their skillset to create any type of flower petal imaginable. Flowers taught in the class include the wild peony, carousel rose, stargazer lily, and frangipani.

The class also includes live demos and information on coloring petals and using petal dust to create depth and dimension to the flowers. These details turn a simplistic sugar flower into an eye-catching, realistic design that people will believe are real flowers. The sessions are held live so you can communicate directly with Catlalina and practice along with the demonstrations.

"I am so happy to collaborate with CakesDecor on this project! I have been teaching online for quite a few years now and I think it is a wonderful idea - CakesDecor is a great platform for Cake decorators and by releasing this feature - online classes - it allows us, the instructors to be closer to our audience, the cake decorators from all over the world. So come and join us for a fabulous learning experience! "--Catalina, instructor

Catalina Anghel and CakesDecor have been working for months to perfect the live online format for this class and condense the material to provide the greatest value to students. As part of CakesDecor’s mission to connect cake decorators around the world, who desire to learn basic techniques as well as advanced sugar flower decorating skills, these live, interactive classes will be presented on a regular schedule.

Soon, CakesDecor plans to open the live online class format to other instructors on the site. Platform, payments, and promotion will be handled by CakesDecor. To learn more about the class or about teaching opportunities with Cakes Decor, visit https://cakesdecor.com