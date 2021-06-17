Two Brothers Discover Unusual Extract That Sparks Beard Growth and Soothes Itchy Skin
These two brothers from South Florida figured out a way to use hops extract to create highly effective beard care products that stop itch and promote growth.
I was tired of beard care products that were too watery, too oily or too hard and smelled bad. I wanted to create products that I could personally use in my beard care routine on a daily basis.”OAKLAND PARK, FL, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two brothers from South Florida have launched a new hair and beard care company called BEERDS. They are using pure hops extract in a unique way. Through many hours of research, development and testing they created proprietary formulas for beard oil, beard and hair butter, and beard wash. The process involved getting just the right concentrations of the pure hops extract with the other natural butters, oils and extracts being used to make each product.
— Tommy Bussey, CEO
The hops extract has long gone unnoticed for its skin and hair benefits. But, recently, the medical science community began putting hops extract to the test in topical products for the skin and hair.
One study published by the National Institutes of Health revealed that the humulus lupulus (hops) extract proved to have three powerful agents that are highly beneficial to our skin and hair. (Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6359372/)
These three agents were found in significant amounts in pure humulus lupulus "hops" extract:
Agent #1 - Antimicrobial agent: kills the spread of microorganisms
Agent #2 - Anti-inflammatory agent: reduces skin inflammation, face swelling
Agent #3 - Antioxidant agent: prevents oxidation caused by free radicals (i.e. prevents skin degeneration)
The best way to understand how the three special agents help stop beard itch and promote healthier beard growth is to first identify the reason necks and faces get itchy, and why beard hair growth can be affected.
There are four common reasons:
Dirt and Dust — throughout the day your beard and facial hair can be a bit like a velcro catch-all when it comes to dirt and dust, without regular beard washing over time the effects of this build up and irritate the skin, and dry out the hair making your beard more "crunchy" than soft.
Growing Facial Hair Out — maintaining a clean shave results in the forming of sharp edges at the ends of your facial hairs. When this happens those sharp ends are basically poking through the skin and sending pain and irritation signals to your central nervous system.
Ingrown Hairs — these occur when a hair that’s been shaved grows back into its follicle instead of through the skin. Follicles don't play like that and they get very irritated, causing inflammation on your neck and face that is tough to soothe.
Dry Skin — this is something many people struggle with in some way. It can be due to things like weather, genetics, medications and certain diseases.
With the above information in mind you can see how the three special agents of the hops extract can help.
Antimicrobial agents are known for destroying or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms (especially pathogenic microorganisms). After 2020, most people know what a pathogen is, but just to be clear, they cause disease. And, if you recall from our list above, dry skin related to disease is a very common reason that certain people can’t get rid of the irritation or itch.
Anti-inflammatory agents block certain substances in the body that cause inflammation:But guess what, inflammatory mediators, neurotransmitters and neuropeptides activate the cutaneous nerve endings, causing itch signal transduction from the peripheral skin, through the spinal cord and thalamus, to the brain cortex. This article details the Peripheral Mechanisms of Itch, posted on the National Institute of Health’s website.
Antioxidant agents are compounds that inhibit oxidation. This process is a chemical reaction that can produce free radicals, thereby leading to chain reactions that may damage the cells of organisms. Oxidized skin cells degenerate (age) more quickly and are prone to become irritated or inflamed.
Based on their findings and research, the two brothers created their own special formulas for beard oil, beard butter and beard wash. They used natural oils and butters, 100% pure humulus lupulus "hops" extract and other premium ingredients to create beard care products that truly stop beard itch, make beards softer, clear up the skin around facial hair and help with healthier growth.
You may have heard of other products that are "hops infused" where the products are simply made with hops infused ingredients. The two brothers went a different route and directly blended 100% pure hops extract with their other premium ingredients to create effective, well-balanced products. This method allows for the maximum benefits of the hops extract to absorb into the skin and hair.
The two brothers tested every version of each product on their own beards until they were satisfied with the efficacy, consistency and fragrance of each one. These aren't "private label products"; the brothers put significant research and resources into creating these products.
The two brothers named their beard care brand "BEERDS" to play off the fact that they used hops extract in the product formulas.
If you're interested in learning more about BEERDS and their products, visit BEERDS.com and use code PRESS20 to save 20% if you want to try any of the products.
Shane Bussey
BEERDS, LLC
+1 866-823-3737
press@beerds.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter