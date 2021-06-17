Polypropylene Grades From Interstate Plastics Offer Solutions for Medical, Chemical, and Other Diverse Industries
Interstate Plastics offers a wide range of homopolymer polypropylene and copolymer polypropylene grades, helping serve the needs of many diverse industries.
Polypropylene is one of the most versatile polymers in plastics, seeing use in countless industries including medical, aerospace, automotive, packaging, and chemical industries, just to name a few.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polypropylene is one of the most versatile polymers in plastics and sees much use in industrial and commercial applications. From chemical holding tanks to food storage containers, polypropylene is used in the construction of countless goods. Interstate Plastics offers the two main types of polypropylene (homopolymer and copolymer), as well as orthotic and prosthetic grades (O&P polypropylene). Interstate Plastics’ line of polycarbonate grades offer solutions for packaging, industrial parts, prosthetics, and many other diverse industries.
— Christopher Isar
Homopolymer polypropylene is composed of propylene monomers in a solid semi-crystalline form and has several properties that make it well-suited for chemical processing and storage applications. It has excellent chemical resistance, standing up to most acids, solvents, and alkalis, and features a low density center (also known as center line porosity). Its innate corrosion resistance allows it to perform for extended periods in areas where other materials such as metal would not. Homopolymer polypropylene continues to work in temperatures up to 180°F and does not absorb moisture.
Copolymer polypropylene shares many characteristics with homopolymer polypropylene, including its high chemical and moisture resistances. While slightly softer than homopolymer grade, it is overall more durable and has a much better impact resistance as a result. Copolymer generally has better resistance to cracks from stress but lower toughness in extreme temperatures.
Both homopolymer and copolymer polypropylene share many of the same applications. In the chemical industry, they can be used to make acid or chemical tanks, pipes, and pump components. In the medical industry, polypropylene is used to make orthotic and prosthetic devices. They can also be used to make packaging and pump components. Polypropylene is usually FDA compliant, but more specialized types may not be.
Orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) grade polypropylene is rigid. It maintains its shape even under hard impacts, a critical characteristic, as orthotic and prosthetic devices made from polypropylene are custom-tailored and should not change shape from stress, water exposure, or multiple hard impacts. O&P grade polypropylene does not absorb moisture and can be thermoformed. Like regular polypropylene, O&P grade polypropylene has excellent resistance to chemicals and corrosion.
Interstate Plastics offers homopolymer, copolymer, and O&P grade polypropylene in addition to fluted polypropylene variants. Generally available in white or black, other colors may be available. For more information about polypropylene or its specialized grades, call a plastics expert at (888) 769-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Plastics
+1 888-768-5759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn