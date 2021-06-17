Google adds new insights about the search console to provide quick directions on important trends for visitors to the site

Google wants to help publishers better understand their content performance with new ones Search for Console Insights, which will highlight important trends and notes on a new tab Google Search Console, and in the Google mobile app.

As you can see here, the new quick insights, linked to your Google Analytics account, will highlight important trends based on visitor activity, helping you gain a better understanding of relevant content performance markers.

As explained by Google:

“Whether you’re a web content creator, a blogger, or a website owner, and regardless of your level of technical expertise, Search Console Insights can give you an overview of how your content is performing.”

This can be especially helpful in not only identifying important audience trends, but also in guiding your promotional efforts. For example, you can try to boost certain high-performing jobs with paid campaigns, while knowing the keywords for your website in real time, you can think further about strategic approaches and ensure that you take advantage of opportunities. .

Users have access to the new Search Console Insights via the Search for Console Control Panel, with a new indicator now at the top of the screen.

And as noted, Google also wants to add the features to its mobile app:

“In the Google app for iOS, select ‘Search Console Insights’ in the account menu (tap on your profile photo). We’re working on adding Android Google App support as well.”

It will not yet be available to all mobile users, but Google is working to introduce the functionality to all users in the coming weeks.

There are a number of ways it can be used and that can offer benefits, with each trend note and indicator contributing a little more to your understanding of what resonates, and adding another piece of the puzzle to your broader strategic approach. As such, it’s worth checking out the trends if you are not responding directly to each specific tip, just to add a little more and formulate a broader picture of your site and visitor activity.

This can ultimately be a very valuable reference point and ultimately improve your broader content approach.