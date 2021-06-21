Top Podcast, The Make Each Click Count Podcast Celebrates Its 50th Episode

Andy Splichal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marks the 50th episode of The Make Each Click Count Podcast hosted by Andy Splichal, the author of the Make Each Click Count book series.

The Make Each Click Count Podcast features expert guests and insights that provide actionable advice for growing an eCommerce company.

Podcasting has become an ever-popular way of communication. According to Podcast Insights there are currently over 2 million podcasts running.

Although a staggering number of podcasts exist, data shows the majority of these podcast will last only 1 – 4 episodes.

Given that fact we were curious to catch up with the host of The Make Each Click Count Podcast, Andy Splichal, to discover the secret of how his podcast has risen into the top 10 percentile of all podcasts and has been able to produce a steady weekly show for over 50 episodes and counting.

“I think it comes down to two reasons” he told us. “I’ve had great feedback from listeners all over the world who have been passionate about listening, which is one. And second, we have been able to secure some great guests who have been gracious in sharing their knowledge and wisdom with our listeners”.

“From Michael Levine, America’s PR Expert and author of Broken Windows, Broken Business; to Steve Sims, author of the best-selling book Bluefishing; to a plethora of other guests, this podcast has a ton of value to eCommerce businesses and that is what I think the purpose of a podcast should be, providing value to its listeners”.

We were also curious what is next for The Make Each Click Count Podcast as the 2nd year of production rolls around and here is what he told us:

“Hosting a podcast is a funny thing. Once you get some great guest on other great guest are willing and wanting to be a part of your show which snowballs into producing more and more value for my listeners. I think as we continue, listeners will be excited to hear the yet to be featured guests that will appear and those insights that they are willing to share. We can’t wait to see what the next 50 episodes will include. We have a goal of becoming a top resource for eCommerce business owners and marketing professionals who want to stay apprised of current trends and I think we are well on our way” he concluded.

We will have to wait and see what the next 50 episodes entail, but for now the Make Each Click Count Podcast seems to be a must listen for their target demographic in the world of eCommerce.

ABOUT OUR SOURCE

Andy Splichal, who last year was named to the Best of Los Angeles Awards’ 2020's Fascinating 100 List, is the founder and managing partner of True Online Presence, author of the Make Each Click Count book series, host of the Make Each Click Count podcast and founder of Make Each Click Count University. He is a certified online marketing strategist with twenty plus years of experience helping companies increase their online presence and profitable revenues. To find more information on Andy Splichal, visit www.trueonlinepresence.com or read The Full Story on his blog, blog.trueonlinepresence.com.

New episodes of the Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast.

