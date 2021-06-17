Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week for Maintenance Work on the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

Contractor to construct platforms for bridge inspection

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that maintenance work will begin next week on the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County.

There will be lane restrictions in both directions of I-83 on the bridge Mondays through Fridays. Work on the southbound side of the bridge will be from 8 AM to 2 PM Monday June 21 through Friday, July 16. Work in the northbound side of the bridge will be from 9 AM to 3 PM Monday, July 26, through Friday, August 6.

The contractor will install scaffolding and platforms so PennDOT staff and consultants can inspect underneath the bridge. Lane closures are needed to allow the contractor space for equipment to safely perform this work.

Work will begin on the southbound side of the bridge and continue through Friday, July 16. The contractor will move operations to the northbound side on Monday, July 26, and continue working on that side through Friday, August 6. There will be no work or lane restrictions July 1 through July 5.

Lane restrictions will only be in place on the side of the bridge where the contractor is working.

Work is not expected to occur on the northbound and southbound sides at the same time, though it may occur if necessary.

During the time of the lane closures, two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions of the bridge. All exit on- and off-ramps will remain open.

Additional repairs are planned for the South Bridge and its various ramp bridges later this summer or early fall. PennDOT will inform the public once plans become are finalized.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the district bridge maintenance contractor.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018