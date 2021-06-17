Detour Scheduled for Route 851 at Interstate 83 (Exit 4) Interchange in Shrewsbury Township, York County

Contractor to perform work to open new diverging diamond interchange

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a weekend closure is planned for Route 851 at the Interstate 83 (Exit 4) Interchange in Shrewsbury Township, York County. The closure will allow the contractor to perform work to open the new diverging diamond interchange currently under construction.

Weather permitting, Route 851 will be closed to through traffic between the on ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 83 from 9 PM Saturday, June 26, to 5 AM Monday, June 28. Should weather impact the planned closure, it will be rescheduled for the same hours the weekend of July 10 to July 12.

The on-ramps from westbound Route 851 to northbound I-83 and eastbound Route 851 to southbound I-83 will remain open. The off-ramps from southbound I-83 to westbound Route 851 and northbound I-83 to eastbound Route 851 will remain open. Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the work zone during the closure.

Motorists who want to travel eastbound on Route 851 from west of the interchange should travel south on I-83 to Maryland Route 439/Exit 36 then take northbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed east. Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to access northbound I-83 should travel north on Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.

Motorists who want to travel westbound on Route 851 or access southbound I-83 from east of the interchange should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed west, or continue on southbound I-83.

Once the detour is lifted at 5 AM Monday, June 28 (or July 12, weather depending), the interchange will be transitioned into the new diverging diamond configuration.

Some finishing work remains which will require ramp closures. Updated press releases will be issued prior to this work.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

The diverging diamond interchange configuration improves safety by eliminating conflicts with left turns and through movements and improves operations by providing dedicated turn lanes and decreasing backlogs onto the I-83 mainline.

For more information go to the project web site at I-83 Exit 4 Improvements (penndot.gov).

