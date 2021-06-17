U.S. 1 South (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Traffic Pattern Change in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane on Monday, June 21, through Wednesday, June 23, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for a traffic pattern change in the work zone on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the traffic pattern change operation, crews will relocate construction barrier and remove and repaint the lane markings in the mile-long work area. The new pattern shifts two lanes of southbound traffic to the inner section of the structure. Two lanes of northbound traffic remain on the northbound side of the viaduct.

Implementation of the new pattern — which will remain in place until spring 2022 — marks the completion of Stage 2 rehabilitation and re-decking of the middle-third of the southbound viaduct. Stage 3 work will rehabilitate and re-deck the outer one-third of the southbound structure.

After the new pattern is in place by mid-week, motorists may see periodic lane closures for the remainder of the week in either direction for construction activities on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Southbound motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area or use and alternate route during the pattern shift operation because significant backups are expected. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more project information, visit www.us1wav.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

