U.S. 422 West Lane Closure Next Week for Asphalt Sealing, Sign Installation in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures between Township Line Road and Evergreen Road on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 5:00 AM to 2:00 PM, for asphalt sealing and sign installation under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate existing U.S. 422 pavement; perform bridge deck repairs, concrete and joint patching, sealing and drainage improvements; install new guide rail and rumble strips; and repair or replace damaged traffic signs along the corridor.

H & K Group Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

