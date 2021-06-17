I-15 North Widening Project Virtual Public Meeting Starts June 24 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a virtual public information meeting about a nearly 11-mile $100 million widening of Interstate 15 from Speedway Boulevard to the U.S. Highway 93 Garnet interchange in Clark County from June 24 through July 8 at www.I-15North.com. The I-15 North Phase 3 Project (shown in red on the map) is the last phase of improvements associated with the I-15 North Corridor Environmental Assessment.

Project plans call for adding one additional through lane in each direction along Interstate 15, plus bridge widenings and repairs as well as adding truck parking at the Apex Interchange. Other proposed upgrades call for more truck parking along northbound Interstate 15 between the Apex Summit and Garnet interchanges, plus Las Vegas Boulevard improvements from the interchange down to Clark R. Petersen Boulevard. The design includes landscaping and aesthetic interchange enhancements plus drainage improvements throughout the corridor.

Project benefits include improved safety, travel time, operations, and access to areas planned for development in North Las Vegas. Construction is currently anticipated to begin during the first quarter of 2022 with expected completion by fourth quarter 2023.

If special accommodations are needed or visitors are unable to view the meeting online, please contact NDOT public involvement specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.