Now available: Episode 3 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum

In Episode 3 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum , you’ll learn how vaccination and pandemic-relief grants and funding affect tax filings and operating costs. Join Scott Forester, Fractional CFO of ThinkForward CFO; Anita Mahamed CPA CFP, Partner at Wipfli; and Ed Javier, Entrepreneurship Program Director for WEDC, as they discuss:

Which loans and grants require repayment or must be claimed on taxes

How shifts in operating costs can affect budgeting and bring businesses back faster

Ways tax law is changing as we move past the pandemic

