Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,983 in the last 365 days.

Now available: Episode 3 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum

In Episode 3 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum, you’ll learn how vaccination and pandemic-relief grants and funding affect tax filings and operating costs. Join Scott Forester, Fractional CFO of ThinkForward CFO; Anita Mahamed CPA CFP, Partner at Wipfli; and Ed Javier, Entrepreneurship Program Director for WEDC, as they discuss:

  • Which loans and grants require repayment or must be claimed on taxes
  • How shifts in operating costs can affect budgeting and bring businesses back faster
  • Ways tax law is changing as we move past the pandemic

Watch the video now or subscribe to this five-episode video series to gain important and timely insights on the vaccine from leading employment law, human resources and financial management professionals.

You can also download WEDC’s Vaccine Guidelines for Employers for ideas and resources on how to best promote vaccines in the workplace.

You just read:

Now available: Episode 3 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.