Celebrating 11-Year-Old Girl, The BookWorm, for Helping Reach We Dance for Good Goal

Kids create fun finger dance videos, and Recruiting for Good donates $20 to a NJ Food Pantry for every submitted video. We reached our goal on June 15th, 2021.

Special thanks to TheBookworm and her sweet mom who inspired their NJ community to do the dance gig. We changed 50 kids' lives for good, and made a lasting difference.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname). She is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good.

According to The BookWorm, “The thing I liked most about We Dance For Good was getting to see how creative everyone was with the videos. It made me happy when I saw a very unique video.”

The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry.

How 50 Kids Made a Positive Impact?

Kids choreographed, performed a finger dance, and created a video. Recruiting for Good donated $20 for every submitted video to Nonprofit Freehold Area Open Door. Each kid earned a $20 Donuts for Daddy Gift Card (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift).

The goal was to raise $1,000 by July 1st, 2021. The kids helped us reach our goal by June 15th, 2021. A check will be sent to the Food Pantry (nonprofit) after July 1st, 2021.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Special thanks to The BookWorm and her sweet mom who inspired their NJ community to do the dance gig. We changed 50 kids' lives for good and made a lasting difference."

