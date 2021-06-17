How to use data to get more views

Instagram Live has become popular over the past year. If you’re considering whether it’s good for your brand, you might be thinking, ‘Hello, using Instagram Live analytics will really help my business understand and enhance these videos.’

You are lucky. Until recently, none of the Instagram tools for analysis behind Instagram Live analytics. But in May 2021, Instagram updated its analytics features and improved its capabilities. The update features the long-awaited Instagram Live analysis and analysis for Instagram Reels.

This post will explain:

What Instagram Live Analyzes Are

How to view Instagram Live analytics

The new stats for Instagram Live

5 tips to integrate these numbers into your live video strategy

Let’s start.

What are Instagram Live Analyzes?

Instagram Live analytics is the process of tracking, collecting and analyzing performance data from Instagram Live streams.

Live workshops, discussion panels and Q&A sessions are an excellent use of Instagram Live. But to know if such currents move you social media strategy going forward you need to understand their performance.

In May 2021, Instagram wrote on their blog: “We are inspired by the way our community accepts these content formats [Instagram Live and Reels] and want to make sure creators and businesses can understand how their content is performing. ”

And that’s why Instagram has been updated Instagram insights, the app’s built-in analytics tool, to include Live analytics.

Knowing this data is important because:

By analyzing data, creators can better understand how their content performs, and what their audiences like, dislike, and find most engaging.

Tracking Instagram statistics can help professionals on social media improve and better target their social strategy.

Performance data helps marketers understand the success of new creative content strategies.

Data-driven decisions can fuel growth and increase brand awareness.

How to view Instagram Live analytics

At this time, Instagram Insights is only available for professional Instagram accounts – Creator and Business accounts. Personal profiles do not have access to Instagram Insights.

(Not quite sure of all the differences between a Creator and a Business Account? We give you an explanation of this.)

But it’s easy to make the switch. Go to your Instagram profile and navigate to your Settings by tapping the hamburger icon in the top right corner:

Tap Settings Account:

Then tap Switch to Professional Account:

Then navigate to Insights to see stats on your Instagram Live Videos.

Instagram’s recent analytics update contains more detailed information about the reach on the platform. Well, if you type Accounts Reached In the Overview section, Live analytics is included as part of this outline: Source: Instagram

According to Instagram, that is, to “provide transparency in what types of accounts you reach and what content formats are most effective in achieving Reach.”

There is also another way to view all Instagram Live analytics:

Start your Instagram Live stream. Tap when the video is finished Look at insights. This will set up all the Instagram Live analyzes for the video. Note that it may take a moment for the criteria to load.

Source: Instagram

Instagram Live data is now available for all live streams created on May 24, 2021 or later. And even more changes come soon.

Preset timeframe options are available in Insights, as well as the option to view Insights from your desktop.

Instagram Live stats explained

Instagram Insights now includes four new key stats, including two reach stats and two engagement stats.

Accounts Reached

This is the total number of Instagram users who viewed some (or maybe all!) Of your Instagram Live stream.

Peak simultaneous viewers

Simultaneous viewers are a measure that tells brands the number of viewers watching the live stream at a given point; this number changes when viewers connect or leave the stream.

Peak simultaneous viewers is a measure that illustrates how many viewers watched the stream at its busiest point.

Commentary

This is the number of comments a live video received.

Shares

This is the number of times Instagram users have shared your Live video, either to their Instagram Stories or to another user.

5 tips to use Instagram Live analytics in your strategy

Has a handy set of Instagram Live tips to help drive your live video strategy is great. But you will still want to investigate the analysis.

Whether you’re trying something new or analyzing something you’ve already done, here’s how you can use Instagram Live analytics to create better, more engaging video content.

Tip 1: Test at different times

If your business strategy involves always going to live at a specific time, and always on the same day, it may be a good idea to shake things up.

For example, if you share a live video every Wednesday morning, try to go live on Thursday night. Then check out your Instagram Live analysis to see how the peak compares simultaneous views and engagement statistics with the live video analysis shared at your usual time.

Keep testing and refer to the analysis to see which time and day is best for your brand’s Instagram Live strategy. This way, your future live videos will match when your audience is most likely to be online.

Tip 2: Test different lengths of live sessions

Do you always limit your brand’s live sessions to ten minutes? Or are they all at least an hour? This is now your chance to experiment with length.

Do not be afraid to experiment with a shorter than usual live video session, or take the time to plan a longer one.

Then use Instagram Live analytics to see if the change in length affects the number of comments and shares the video receives. And see if the change increased the reach of the video by referring to the reach statistics.

Tip 3: Try different types of live content

With analytics at your fingertips, you do not have to stick to what is safe. You can try different types of content.

For example, musician Andrew Bird uses Instagram Live to share performances with his fans:

Pandemic Pregnancy Guide invites experts to participate in its live Q&A sessions:

And influencers use Instagram Live to share tutorial videos and tutorials:

Always look at the Instagram Live analysis again after the video is finished to compare the reach and engagement rate with the previously published streams.

You may find that something else helps you reach your new Instagram accounts, growing engagement and increasing brand recognition.

Tip 4: Respond quickly to comments

If you took advantage of your brand’s Instagram Live analytics for your previous videos and noticed that engagement statistics may be better, it may be a sign to engage more with the audience. while those direct currents.

Get involved with your social media team. If a team member presents the live questions and answers or films an event, make sure another team member monitors the comments and responds to queries as they come in. In responses, it seems that your audience is busy with your content – make sure you ‘help them stay engaged.

Tip 5: Experiment with Instagram Live Features

If it matches your brand, engagement can help leverage some of Instagram Live’s unique features. And locating the Instagram Live analysis will tell you if your audience finds the features appealing.

For example, you can:

Invite guests to join the live video.

Change the camera mode. If you normally use the selfie mode, try converting it by sharing a video from the normal mode.

Share a photo or video of your camera roll with your live audience.

Try it if it makes sense for your brand Instagram Live’s face filters.

These are all the basics your brand needs to know when it comes to enhanced Instagram Live analytics. It’s time to dump her and move on.

Manage your Instagram presence alongside your other social channels and save time by using Hootsuite. From a single dashboard, you can plan and publish postings, engage audiences, and measure performance. Try it for free today.

