Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on ACA Victory at Supreme Court

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act (ACA):

“Thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision, hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians will get to keep their access to life-saving health care. The past 15 months have made undeniably clear that having access to affordable, quality health care is a matter of life and death. The Supreme Court was right to rule to protect the ACA, thereby protecting health care for millions of Americans. I’m proud to have been a part of this team defending people’s basic right of health care, and I will continue to fight until every North Carolinian can get the care they need. This has been a long fight, but we won and the ACA is still the law of the land.”

Between 2010 and 2015, more than 500,000 North Carolinians gained health insurance coverage through the ACA. Another 70,000 individuals were able to stay covered on their parents’ insurance. More than 400,000 working families receive subsidies to afford their insurance. More than 4 million North Carolinians benefit from protections against discrimination against pre-existing conditions, and about 1.8 million seniors in North Carolina save more than $1,100 a year on drug prices on average as a result of the ACA. Further, North Carolina hospitals stood to lose $22.7 billion over the next 10 years and North Carolina physicians $8.7 billion without the ACA.

