OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: Three deputy directors appointed to state Budget, Health departments

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has appointed Gloria Chang as deputy director of the Department of Budget and Finance, effective July 1. Chang joins the state after a 43-year career with First Hawaiian Bank, where she worked in corporate banking, managed assets, and commercial loan documentation and compliance. Chang received her M.B.A. from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and her B.A. from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

“I am honored and excited to join the team at the Department of Budget and Finance,” Chang said.

Chang’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She would replace Robert Yu, who is leaving to become the president and general manager of O‘ahu Transit Services (TheBus).

In addition, Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char has appointed two new deputies who will join the department’s leadership team that includes Deputy Director of Health Cathy Ross and Deputy Director of Health Resources Administration Danette Wong Tomiyasu.

Kathleen Ho will be the deputy director, Environmental Health Administration at DOH, effective July 1. Ho has served as deputy attorney general of the Health Division, Department of the Attorney General since 1992. She earned her J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, her LL.M in environmental law from Lewis and Clark Law School in Oregon, and a B.S. in Biology from the University of San Francisco.

“I’m honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve Hawai‘i in this vital role. I will do all that I can to help the people of Hawai‘i protect and improve human health and the environment for present and future generations,” Ho said.

Ho’s appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation. She replaces Keith Kawaoka, who is retiring.

Dr. Char also appointed Marian Tsuji to serve as deputy director, Behavioral Health Administration at DOH, effective June 28. Tsuji has served as the O‘ahu Branch Administrator, state Department of Human Services, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation since 2020. She also spent 12 years as president and CEO of Lanakila Pacific, a social services organization that includes programs for adults with disabilities. Tsuji earned her M.A. in criminal justice from City University of New York, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a B.A. in sociology and criminal justice from Long Island University, C.W. Post College.

“I am looking forward to being a part of Dr. Char’s team and working with the talented health professionals at the Department of Health,” said Tsuji.

Tsuji replaces Edward Mersereau, who has returned to his position as chief, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division at DOH. Tsuji’s appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.

