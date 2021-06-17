Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from AG Yost on the Supreme Court's Ruling on Obamacare

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on Obamacare: 

“Ohio went to the Supreme Court to protect Ohioans with pre-existing conditions – people who would have lost legal protection if the trial court’s decision had been affirmed.

This lawsuit was an invitation to judicial activism from the start, and while SCOTUS never reached the constitutional issues, I am happy that its decision did no harm to our people.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

