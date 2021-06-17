WV Secretary of State's Office to fully reopen to the public on June 22nd

UPDATE: As per the Governor's proclamation filed at 12:30 pm today, all state offices will be closed tomorrow, June 18th, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

All state and local government offices will also be closed on Monday, June 21st, to observe West Virginia Day.

Charleston, W.Va. —Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced that all four of his physical office locations will be reopened to the public for scheduled appointments and walk-in customers beginning Tuesday, June 22nd. Those four locations include:

The Secretary of State's Office located in the State Capitol

The WV One Stop Business Center located at 1615 East Washington Street in Charleston

The North Central WV Business Hub and Regional Office located at 200 West Main Street in Clarksburg

The Eastern Panhandle Business Hub and Regional Office located at 229 East Martin Street in Martinsburg

The WV Secretary of State's Charleston office locations are open from 8:30am to 5:00pm and the Clarksburg and Martinsburg hubs are open from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Any individual still wishing to make an appointment to meet with a member of the Secretary of State's staff at a specific time and date can do so by going online at SOS Appointments Online.

All state and local government offices will be closed on Monday, June 21st, to commemorate West Virginia Day.