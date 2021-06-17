PICKENS WOMAN ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION, FAILING TO REPORT ALMOST $700,000 IN WAGES

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Pickens County woman and charged her with three counts of tax evasion.

Haley Hyman Southerland, 34, of Pickens, is accused of failing to file South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns for 2017-2019. According to arrest warrants, she failed to report a total of $691,674 in wages from an Anderson company over three years and used a fraudulent W-4 form with the company to falsely claim she was exempt from state taxes. She evaded a total of $40,473 in state Income Tax, the warrants allege, and is charged with three counts of tax evasion.

If convicted, Southerland faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count. She is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to: South Carolina Department of Revenue Attn: Fraud Advisor 181 East Evans Street, Suite 5 Florence, SC 29506

