Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,993 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported (May 24, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Spencer Freeman (age 23) Portsmouth, RI NI-2021-0140A

On May 24, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Spencer Freeman with four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Portsmouth sometime between March 1, 2019, and March 31, 2019. The Portsmouth Police Department conducted the investigation.

On May 27, 2021, in Newport County Superior Court, the indictment was unsealed, and the defendant was arraigned on the sexual assault charges.

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported (May 24, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.