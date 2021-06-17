Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported (May 24, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Spencer Freeman (age 23) Portsmouth, RI NI-2021-0140A

On May 24, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Spencer Freeman with four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Portsmouth sometime between March 1, 2019, and March 31, 2019. The Portsmouth Police Department conducted the investigation.

On May 27, 2021, in Newport County Superior Court, the indictment was unsealed, and the defendant was arraigned on the sexual assault charges.

