The Follow D$ Podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other major streaming services!
The Follow D$ Podcast centers around conversations with interesting and inspirational people. Listen on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Follow D$ Podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, and other major streaming services!
Duane Stretch Thalley grew up in South Central Los Angeles and found a way to navigate the streets through basketball. He made a choice to leave LA to attend college at a small school in South Dakota. Duane matured in many ways mostly through experiencing different life perspectives by having difficult conversations with people from different backgrounds. As Duane was finishing school he decided to settle down and start a family in Indianapolis IN.
Duane then created a large network of friends and colleagues in Indianapolis and surrounding areas by being able to have endearing conversations and understand different perspectives. As the Podcast game grew, a friend of his asked if I would like to start a Podcast that would allow Duane to have conversations with all these interesting people he met over the years, (with his help) he began the Follow D$ Podcast journey.
The Follow D$ Podcast centers around conversations with people Duane Stretch Thalley finds to have an interesting story. In his conversations, he tries to find out what inspired them to choose their path, and what continues to motivate them. Learning each person’s definition of success is Duane’s key to understanding how they continue to move forward. Duane and his hardworking team's goal is to expand the podcast's reach to a national and then global audience while still having the same types of conversations with interesting people that will bring inspiration and value to his audience.
You can listen to the Follow D$ Podcast on:
Apple
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/follow-d%24/id1546356206
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/0NIApWH5KVYMKezdrAX3Cp?si=1YWvzBgFRsaE25n52vkYKw&dl_branch=1
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESeN44MR_Nw&list=PLapixZK-Hx2tehQBZSH_smhV7KgRxJbsx
Website
https://followdmoney.com/
Duane Stretch Thalley
Follow D$ Podcast
+1 317-504-8530
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook