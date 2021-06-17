Final Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported May 26, 2021

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Michael Elgar (age 40) Warwick, RI P1-2021-1673A

On May 26, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Michael Elgar with four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence and the town of Coventry on diverse dates between January 1, 2014, and July 10, 2016. The Providence and Coventry Police Departments conducted the investigations.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 22, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

