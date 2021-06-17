Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,994 in the last 365 days.

Final Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported May 26, 2021

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Michael Elgar (age 40) Warwick, RI P1-2021-1673A

On May 26, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Michael Elgar with four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence and the town of Coventry on diverse dates between January 1, 2014, and July 10, 2016. The Providence and Coventry Police Departments conducted the investigations.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 22, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

###

You just read:

Final Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported May 26, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.