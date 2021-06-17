Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 21

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 1002 Wayne Road Winslow Mill & Fill
SR 1002 Wayne Road Winslow Paving
SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance
SR 1830 Falls Creek Road Washington Mill & Fill
SR 2008 Panic Knoxdale Road McCalmount Pipe Replacement
SR 2033 Rathmel Boulevard Winslow Mill & Fill
SR 3001 Dora Road/ Lost Hill Road Porter/ Ringgold Shoulder Cutting
SR 3003 Timblin Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting
SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting
SR 3011 Burkett Hollow Road Oliver/ Knox Under Drain Installation
SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road Perry/ Ringgold Shoulder Cutting
SR 3025 St. John Road Oliver Shoulder Cutting
SR 3031 Belshazzar Road Knox Shoulder Cutting
Various Various Various General Maintenance
Various Primary Various Mowing
Various

Ringgold/ Sprankles Mills/

Worthville Area

 Various Pipe Replacement
Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.

Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 21

