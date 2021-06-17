Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 21

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 1002 Wayne Road Winslow Mill & Fill SR 1002 Wayne Road Winslow Paving SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance SR 1830 Falls Creek Road Washington Mill & Fill SR 2008 Panic Knoxdale Road McCalmount Pipe Replacement SR 2033 Rathmel Boulevard Winslow Mill & Fill SR 3001 Dora Road/ Lost Hill Road Porter/ Ringgold Shoulder Cutting SR 3003 Timblin Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting SR 3011 Burkett Hollow Road Oliver/ Knox Under Drain Installation SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road Perry/ Ringgold Shoulder Cutting SR 3025 St. John Road Oliver Shoulder Cutting SR 3031 Belshazzar Road Knox Shoulder Cutting Various Various Various General Maintenance Various Primary Various Mowing Various Ringgold/ Sprankles Mills/ Worthville Area Various Pipe Replacement Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.