Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 21
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 1002
|Wayne Road
|Winslow
|Mill & Fill
|SR 1002
|Wayne Road
|Winslow
|Paving
|SR 1010
|Game School Road
|Snyder
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 1830
|Falls Creek Road
|Washington
|Mill & Fill
|SR 2008
|Panic Knoxdale Road
|McCalmount
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 2033
|Rathmel Boulevard
|Winslow
|Mill & Fill
|SR 3001
|Dora Road/ Lost Hill Road
|Porter/ Ringgold
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3003
|Timblin Road
|Ringgold
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3005
|Pansy Ringgold Road
|Ringgold
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3011
|Burkett Hollow Road
|Oliver/ Knox
|Under Drain Installation
|SR 3014
|Sprankles Mills Road
|Perry/ Ringgold
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3025
|St. John Road
|Oliver
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3031
|Belshazzar Road
|Knox
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|Primary
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
|
Ringgold/ Sprankles Mills/
Worthville Area
|Various
|Pipe Replacement
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Sign Maintenance
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.