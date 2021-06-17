Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of June 14, 2021
This week, the governor signed into law House Bill 271, a local government omnibus bill. Among the bill’s numerous provisions is language aimed at improving the accountability and transparency of local health orders.
The legislation states political subdivisions may only issue public health orders that directly or indirectly restrict access to businesses, churches, schools or other places of assembly for 30 calendar days in a 180-day period during a state of emergency declared by the governor. These orders can be extended multiple times with a simple majority vote by the local governing body. If a state of emergency has not been called, health orders are limited to 21 calendar days in a 180-day period before needing to be extended by a two-thirds vote of the local governing body in order to remain in effect.
House Bill 271 simply ensures local health boards have the support of their local governing bodies and that local elected officials have a say in the decisions affecting their communities. I believe this legislation will also promote transparency and a greater understanding of orders issued by local health boards intended to protect the public’s health.
Urban Farming
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it is seeking applicants for its Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant program. The grants range from $100,000 to $500,000 and applications are due July 30. This is the second year the grants have been made available. More information can be found by visiting farmers.gov/manage/urban/opportunities or by consulting your local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office.
Each week I will provide updates on COVID-19 information. As of April 9, all adult Missouri residents are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of occupation. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
Vaccinations are already underway in our community. For instance, COVID-19 vaccine walk-in appointments are now available at Truman Medical Centers’ two hospital campuses (2211 Charlotte and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, you can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting the hospital’s website or by calling 816-404-CARE.
The Jackson County Health Department also has same-day appointments available. See jacohd.org/events. For COVID-19 testing locations, please visit jacksongov.org/1190/COVID-19-Test-Sites. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. In addition, those who are symptomatic are encouraged to call 404-CARE, option 2, to schedule a drive through test at one of Truman Medical Centers’ two hospitals.
Additionally, Spalittos’ Pharmacy, located at 3801 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO 64124, is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations. Currently, Spalittos’ Pharmacy has vaccine appointments throughout the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There are specific times reserved for vaccine appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 816-231-4717 or visit the pharmacy’s website.
Senator Washington’s Sponsored Legislation for 2021
|Bill Number
|Description
|Status
|Senate Bill 82
|Authorizes a tax credit for urban farms located in a food desert
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Ways and Means Committee
|Senate Bill 83
|Designates the third week of September as “Historically Black College and University Week” in Missouri
|Second read and referred to Senate Education Committee
|Senate Bill 84
|Authorizes a tax credit for the purchase of certain homes
|Hearing Conducted in Senate Ways and Means Committee
|Senate Bill 145
|Creates new provisions of law relating to discriminatory practices
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Small Business and Industry Committee
|Senate Bill 146
|Modifies provisions relating to landlord- tenant actions
|Second read and referred to Senate Small Business and Industry Committee
|Senate Bill 147
|Modifies provisions relating to tax increment financing
|Second read and referred to Senate Ways and Means Committee
|Senate Bill 189
|Creates a Negro Leagues Baseball Museum special license plate
|Truly Agreed To and Finally Passed
|Senate Bill 190
|Creates provisions relating to expungement for certain marijuana offenses
|Second read and referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 191
|Creates new provisions relating to the counting of inmates for the purpose of redistricting
|Second read and referred to Select Committee on Redistricting
|Senate Bill 357
|Modifies provisions relating to medical marijuana program participants in family court matters
|Hearing Conducted by Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee
|Senate Bill 419
|Relating to use of force by law enforcement officers
|Second read and referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 420
|Relating to reporting requirements of law enforcement agencies
|Second read and referred to Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee
|Senate Bill 434
|Establishes the “Cronkite New Voices Act” to protect the freedom of press in school-sponsored media
|Senate Informal Calendar for Senate Bills for Perfection
|Senate Bill 440
|Modifies provisions relating to juvenile detention
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 441
|Establishes the Missouri Food Security Task Force
|Voted Do Pass by Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee
|Senate Bill 446
|Modifies provisions relating to the certification of juveniles for trial as an adult
|Second read and referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 509
|Creates and modifies provisions relating to the expungement of records.
|Second read and referred to Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
|Senate Bill 542
|Creates new provisions relating to the recovery of employment security benefits.
|Second read and referred to Senate Small Business and Industry Committee
|Senate Bill 543
|Establishes standards for demographic data collection by certain entities.
|Hearing Conducted by Senate Health and Pensions Committee
|Senate Joint Resolution 17
|Places limits on increases of the assessment of certain properties
|Second read and referred to Senate Local Government and Elections Committee
