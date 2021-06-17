Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of June 14, 2021

This week, the governor signed into law House Bill 271, a local government omnibus bill. Among the bill’s numerous provisions is language aimed at improving the accountability and transparency of local health orders.

The legislation states political subdivisions may only issue public health orders that directly or indirectly restrict access to businesses, churches, schools or other places of assembly for 30 calendar days in a 180-day period during a state of emergency declared by the governor. These orders can be extended multiple times with a simple majority vote by the local governing body. If a state of emergency has not been called, health orders are limited to 21 calendar days in a 180-day period before needing to be extended by a two-thirds vote of the local governing body in order to remain in effect.

House Bill 271 simply ensures local health boards have the support of their local governing bodies and that local elected officials have a say in the decisions affecting their communities. I believe this legislation will also promote transparency and a greater understanding of orders issued by local health boards intended to protect the public’s health.

Urban Farming

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it is seeking applicants for its Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant program. The grants range from $100,000 to $500,000 and applications are due July 30. This is the second year the grants have been made available. More information can be found by visiting farmers.gov/manage/urban/opportunities or by consulting your local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office.

Each week I will provide updates on COVID-19 information. As of April 9, all adult Missouri residents are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of occupation. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

Vaccinations are already underway in our community. For instance, COVID-19 vaccine walk-in appointments are now available at Truman Medical Centers’ two hospital campuses (2211 Charlotte and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, you can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting the hospital’s website or by calling 816-404-CARE.

The Jackson County Health Department also has same-day appointments available. See jacohd.org/events. For COVID-19 testing locations, please visit jacksongov.org/1190/COVID-19-Test-Sites. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. In addition, those who are symptomatic are encouraged to call 404-CARE, option 2, to schedule a drive through test at one of Truman Medical Centers’ two hospitals.

Additionally, Spalittos’ Pharmacy, located at 3801 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO 64124, is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations. Currently, Spalittos’ Pharmacy has vaccine appointments throughout the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There are specific times reserved for vaccine appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 816-231-4717 or visit the pharmacy’s website.

Thank you for your vote of confidence to serve the people of the 9th District in the Missouri Senate. In an effort to keep you up-to-date with my legislation or other proposed legislation, please feel free to visit my website at senate.mo.gov/Washington. I appreciate your active interest in your community and encourage your participation in the legislative process. Should you need assistance with state matters, please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-3158.

Senator Washington’s Sponsored Legislation for 2021

# # #