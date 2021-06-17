NDOT Launches Website; Hosts Public Information Tour for U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has launched a web site and will host information booths to gather public feedback on planning for future traffic improvements to U.S. 50 at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

Those interested can visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore for study information and, through July 16, submit feedback and suggestions for the highway via an on-line survey.

Community members can also visit the following locations for study information and to provide feedback during the week of June 21:

June 22, 12 noon to 2p.m.: Rabe Meadows Trailhead, Kahle Drive, Stateline

June 24, 12 noon to 2p.m.: Cave Rock State Park

June 24, 4p.m. to 6p.m.: Zephyr Cove Park, Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove

June 26, 12 noon to 2p.m.: Kahle Community Center, Kingsbury Grade, Stateline

Those requiring special accommodations to access study information can contact 702-232-5288.

Through the U.S. 50 Corridor Management Plan, NDOT will gather public feedback and evaluate U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit and the Nevada-California border at Stateline. The planning process will develop goals and identify vehicle, transit and multi-modal strategies, including seasonal parking strategies, to enhance roadway travel and safety for all. The resulting plan, completed in spring 2022, will provide a high-level vision for potential options to improve traffic safety and mobility for all transportation types. The plan will be developed cooperatively with the TRPA, Tahoe Transportation District, United States Forest Service, Douglas County and other stakeholders, and will be consistent with state and regional transportation and environmental goals established in the Lake Tahoe Bi-State Compact.

Average daily peak-season traffic on the highway has grown from 15,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to nearly 20,000 in 2019. During a recent four-year period, crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.

Amid increasing traffic, NDOT also plans additional highway improvements in coming years.

Next year, NDOT will install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Warrior Way. By controlling all directions of travel, the signal will help provide designated and safer access to and from the highway. NDOT is also evaluating opportunities to relocate on-street parking to off-highway parking areas, thus reducing safety concerns associated with vehicles parking along the shoulders of the heavily-traveled section of highway. An infiltration basin will also be installed to enhance natural roadway stormwater infiltration and water quality.

Within the coming five years, the Department also plans to repave and rehabilitate approximately 13 miles of U.S. 50 between Stateline and Spooner Summit for a smoother and safer drive.

