Registration Now Open for Becoming an Outdoors Woman Introduction to Hiking Course

Contact: Laura Ryder: (603) 271-0458 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 June 17, 2021

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for the New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Introduction to Hiking Course. The day-long course will take place on Saturday, July 10, with an introductory Zoom session scheduled for Thursday, July 8. Enjoy a great day hiking Carter Notch while learning all about safety, proper gear, and planning for a rewarding hike. This class is intended for participants with minimal hiking experience. The cost for the workshop is $80. Participants will learn what to pack and how to prepare for the hike during the Zoom session.

Participants can register online now at www.nhbow.com. Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.

This comprehensive class will enable a novice hiker to explore New Hampshire’s varied and beautiful landscape safely, confidently, and with a high degree of preparedness.

New Hampshire’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman programs are co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).

