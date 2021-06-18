BBO PA Network Autumn Awards Ceremony 2021 - Recognising the role of the Assistant across Bucks, Berks and Oxon

BBO PA Network Awards 2021 Sarah Howson and Marianne Whitlock, BBO PA Network Directors

Professional Assistant network announces its 1st Awards to provide CEOs, executives & co-workers a platform to recognise & celebrate the regions’ Assistants.

PENN, BUCKS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognising the role of the Assistant across Bucks, Berks and Oxon – BBO PA Network announce their first Awards Program.

AWARDS ANNOUNCEMENT

Professional Assistant network, BBO PA Network, announces its first Awards Program dedicated to providing CEOs, MDs, executives and co-workers with a powerful platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the regions’ Business Support and Assistant community.

“We are delighted to announce the 2021 Autumn awards to enable us to recognise and reward the Assistant community. After 6 successful years of running BBO PA Network, it feels like now more than ever is the right time to bring our community together to celebrate their hard work, achievements and highlight their passion for the profession. Those who work with an exceptional Assistant understands what an integral, dynamic role it is within an organisation. Assistants are often in the background making things happen; they are the influencers, decision makers, culture creators, problem solvers, project managers and are often at the heart of an organisation. To elevate and promote the profession, as well as spotlight the finest Assistants it will be an incredible event."

OUR JUDGING PANEL

The Award Ceremony, taking place on Thursday, 21 October 2021, will be a must attend celebration for all Assistants and Business Support staff in the Bucks, Berks and Oxon region. This year the awards will be judged by a panel of industry leaders who will decide the winner of each category from a shortlist provided by the BBO PA Network Committee Members.

BBO PA Network are pleased to confirm that one of the world’s leading authorities on the administrative profession, Lucy Brazier, CEO of Marcham Publishing and publisher of the international Executive Support magazine will be part of the judging panel. Director and Trainer at Your Excellency Ltd, Lindsay Taylor. CSR-Accreditation Managing Director, Richard Collins and Gordon Hall, Group Chair of local CEO networking group, Vistage, will also be judging along with several others to be confirmed over the next few weeks.

BBO PA Network are also thrilled to announce local Bucks based Paralympic Gold & Bronze Medallist, Keynote & Motivational Speaker, Naomi Riches MBE, will be on the judging panel as well. Naomi will be judging the Above & Beyond Award.

Naomi Riches MBE commented: “I am a firm believer in the power of a team, be it a team of 2 or 200. None of my achievements would have been possible without the support, expertise, knowledge and care of others. Many of these individuals, who were often behind the scenes, didn’t just meet expectation, they exceeded them to help me achieve my dreams. The BBO PA Network Above & Beyond Award will celebrate people just like this, and I so proud to be a judge for this award.”

OUR CHARITY PARTNER

The event will also be raising funds & awareness of the great work of their partner charity carries out, Smart Works Reading of which BBO PA Network have developed a great relationship with over the years.

Commenting on their relationship, Sarah Burns MBE, Chair of Smart Works Reading said:

“There is a strong community behind Smart Works Reading that helps us to support local disadvantaged women into work. BBO PA Network and its members share our ethos of women supporting women to build confidence, enhance job skills and transform lives through employment

opportunities. We are thrilled to be working with them on their inaugural awards and we hope that, together, we can raise both much-needed funds and awareness for Smart Works Reading.”

NOMINATIONS

BBO PA Network are calling for business leaders and members of the Business Support community to take the time to nominate their Business Support staff across 11 categories including PA of the Year, CSR Champion of the Year, Assistant of the Future, and taking time to recognise the recent challenges during the pandemic there will be a Covid 19 Resilience Award too.

“We have already had an influx of nominations which shows the amount of support for and positive impact the awards are already having. We have an incredibly talented pool of Assistants within Bucks, Berks and Oxon and we can’t wait to acknowledge the significant contribution they have all made, especially during the pandemic. We urge business leaders to take this opportunity to shine a light on an Assistant you know and nominate them - it is the ultimate compliment. Of course, we are encouraging self-nominations too. It’s a time to be proud of your achievements.” Marianne Whitlock, BBO PA Network Board Member

ABOUT BBO PA NETWORK:

BBO PA Network is a professional network & community for Personal Assistants, Executive Assistants, Office Managers, Administrators and Virtual Assistants (www.bbopanetwork.co.uk) connecting Assistants together through a series of face to face and online networking events. They encourage Assistants to strive for excellence, learn and develop themselves and share best practice with each other. The network is all-inclusive for anyone at any career level welcome to join. The environment is friendly, supportive and an empowering organisation to be part of.

Lucy Brazier, CEO of Marcham Publishing commented,

“BBO PA Network connects Assistants across Bucks, Berks & Oxon, encouraging them to strive for excellence & share best practice through a series of exceptional events, social media and a newsletter.

The network never fails to provide information that is both inspirational and educational. We have had the pleasure to be involved with several of their events around Buckinghamshire.

Off the back of the excellent work that Sarah Howson and her team have done, many other networks have sprung up across the UK, and thousands of Assistants can take part in training and development opportunities – many for the first time. BBO PA Network has become a robust model for other networks and works with many of them to form a more extensive network across the UK.

There is no doubt that businesses across the UK are benefiting from the vision and drive of the BBO PA Network. They are a pleasure to work with, and we are proud to have been part of their journey.”