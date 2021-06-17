Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hemplily – Your Journey, More Joyful, seeks women with symptoms of menopause for study and free product

Hemplily natural products for symptoms of menopause

Hemplily products for symptoms of menopause

Hemplily is a wellness brand that Helps women with changing bodies find harmony and balance again with products infused with the amazing hemp plant.

Hemplily – Your Journey, More Joyful”
— Terri Long
CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although Hemplily products have the potential to help both men and women, they are now focusing their efforts specifically on helping women experiencing symptoms of menopause. So many of their customers have reported less or eliminated hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, plus improved sleep and relationships overall when using their products. As a result of this, they recently conducted a study, where any woman experiencing symptoms of menopause can sign up to participate in their virtual study and receive a free bottle of product in exchange for their input on how it helps them. In their first study of almost 50 women, 100% of participants have experienced an improvement in at least one area. Most get relief in multiple areas, and some have reported relief in ALL areas! They are looking for ladies to join their next round of the study. To join, or for further information, please email hello@hemplily.com.

Terri Long
Hemplily
+1 855-246-4367
email us here
