The New Age of Cross-chain Transactions: HurricaneSwap Attracts Massive Funding

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HurricaneSwap, a multi-chain DEX project on Avalanche, has raised over one million dollars from worldwide capital, including Asia leading ecosystem fund AVATAR and highly reputable Asia Blockchain investment firm, LD Capital.

AVATAR FUND (Avalanche Asia Star Fund), is an independent Avalanche ecosystem venture, with $20M in dedicated funding put towards developing Avalanche’s ecosystem in Asia. AVATAR has intentions to invest in DeFi, NFT, gaming, industry infrastructure, and ecosystem development projects.

LD Capital is the most well renowned investment firm in China specializing in Blockchain investments. Thanks to its considerable industrial resource advantages and professional investment team, LD Capital has successfully discovered and invested in over 100 outstanding blockchain projects, with multiple investment returns surpassing 10,000%.

The investment from Avalanche and LD Capital will not only bring financial support to HurricaneSwap, but also provide technology, community popularity and other resources to promote the ecological construction and market development of HurricaneSwap.

Roke Protocol is the best solution of cross-chain transaction

The increasing maturity of blockchain applications has boosted the interaction demand, therefore, cross-chain transaction, as an infrastructure that can help to satisfy this demand, naturally falls into the spotlight of DeFi market.

HurricaneSwap uses the unique Roke Protocol that can simultaneously support transactions of assets on dozens of heterogeneous blockchains, which differs from traditional DEXes that can only support single asset cross-chain transactions.

This method can effectively avoid damaging the asset liquidity of the original public chain. It is more like "borrowing" liquidity. After the user completes the asset transaction through HurricaneSwap, the liquidity can be returned in a variety of ways. In addition to the return of the original LP token, users can also obtain additional benefits in HurricaneSwap, and thus maximize their success.

Lower gas cost & more friendly inter-operability

HurricaneSwap achieves direct cross-chain transactions through LP Tokens, which boast myriad advantages, such as reduced time and opportunity cost, plus smaller monetary costs including gas fees caused by multiple transactions, protecting the value structure of the original LP token, etc.

Supporting free asset transaction across heterogeneous chains is the biggest difference of HurricaneSwap from other DEXes like Uniswap or PancakeSwap, which is built on a single public chain and only supports assets on the same chain.

HurricaneSwap is a cross-chain transaction platform that builds a market for tokens from different chains. For example, liquidity providers bring BSC assets to the HurricaneSwap, and users at HurricaneSwap can directly use HECO assets to swap BSC assets.

In other words, in the HurricaneSwap transaction market, assets from various chains can be directly swapped on the same platform, so that users do not need to deal with multiple protocols. As a result, HurricaneSwap enables a seamless cross-chain transaction experience.

HurricaneSwap is more than a cross-chain DEX or transaction platform, their ultimate goal is to build a cross-chain DeFi platform based on the Avalanche and Roke protocol to realize multi-chain asset inter-operability and eventually become the go-to infrastructure of various DeFi applications.

