New Memberships at Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (The District - South Jordan, Utah) Help Customers Achieve Health Goals

Memberships at Prime IV - The District can help with your health goals and ensure you continuously achieve optimal levels of hydration, vitamins, & minerals.

Our customers--particularly those with monthly memberships--seem to agree with the idea that 'feeling better just got easier.” — Alex Cannon, Owner

SOUTH JORDAN , UT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consistently engaging in healthy behaviors is the most effective way to improve your health, for life. One of the most effective healthy habits is IV therapy, proven to be beneficial for a number of conditions. A monthly membership for IV therapy at Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - The District (South Jordan, UT) allows you to select from a variety of great drips, offering rollovers and discounts to give you the incentive to be more consistent with your health. Prioritize your health and well-being, make IV therapy a habit, reap the rewards.

"Ask any truly healthy person what their secret is, and their answer will always include something about consistency," said Alex Cannon, Owner and Operator. "Why? Because you are the sum of all your habits. You’re not going to get fit after one workout, you’re not going to restore a nutrient deficiency after one supplement, nor are you going to heal your chronic migraines after one IV therapy session. Repetition + consistency = long term change."

Imagine you have a glass of water. Pour a bit out each time you’re overworked, stressed, dehydrated, sleep-deprived, drinking alcohol, eating junk, and being sedentary. Your glass gets empty very quickly. When you add positive healthy habits to your life, you are metaphorically adding water to your cup, to counteract some of the negative, uncontrollable variables of your lifestyle. This is where Prime IV therapy comes in.

You can’t wait until you’re dehydrated, exhausted, overworked, stressed, and feeling like crap, and hope that one IV therapy session will make you feel 100% better. It might. But it is significantly more effective when you consistently do IV therapy, to make sure your glass never gets totally empty, because it’s way harder to come back from.

Implementing healthy habits like regular IV therapy, exercise, stress management, drinking enough water, and sleeping 8 hours a night will compound together and transform your health, mental well-being, and longevity. You’ll feel alive.

If you’re not convinced, think of it this way – IV therapy involves pumping intravenous fluids into your veins, delivering a surge of vitamins and fluids to efficiently replenish and deeply hydrate your body at a cellular level. 92 percent of US adults have a vitamin deficiency. Vitamin deficiencies are associated with:

• Brain fog

• Low energy

• Poor skin quality

• Dry hair and nails

• Low mood

• Increased susceptibility to illness

• Chronic pain

Amongst others. If you’re experiencing a vitamin deficiency, which based on the statistics, you likely are – it’s not enough to occasionally get IV therapy. It takes an estimated six to eight weeks to recover from a vitamin deficiency if consistent treatment is received. Doing IV therapy occasionally is not giving your body enough time and resources to achieve full benefits.

The quality of your health is defined by your regular habits. That is why we have created a Prime IV therapy membership, so our clients can enjoy regular treatments, set up seamlessly so you can focus on what matters: optimizing your health and well-being. If you’re new to Prime IV therapy, here are the benefits of IV treatments:

• Intravenously is the most effective way to absorb vitamins and nutrients.

• You feel better immediately after the session – an effect that is enhanced with consistent treatments. You will likely feel clear-minded, energized, and revitalized.

• It’s quick! You can do it on your lunch break or between meetings for a little boost.

• It can be used as part of a treatment plan for many chronic conditions like fatigue, pain, depression, migraines, and others.

• It’s a powerful immune booster – no winter sickness around here thanks!

• It’s deeply hydrating, working at a cellular level.

• It’s customizable based on your symptoms.

• It actually WORKS.

Why Choose a Membership?

----------------

A membership at Prime IV makes it easy to stick to your health goals by ensuring your body continuously achieves optimal levels of hydration, vitamins, & minerals. Ensure you experience the highest results possible by consistently bringing your body back to its desired levels.

With an abundance of appointment times and rollovers for the months that you miss, a Prime IV Membership is always flexible for your busy lifestyle. Miss an appointment? No worries! You can have two next month. And with a variety of drips to choose from, your membership is also flexible when it comes to your ever-changing health needs.

Membership Packages

----------------

Prime IV offers a variety of membership packages designed to help you achieve and maintain your 2021 health goals. Prices range from $49 to $259 per month, and services include:

Flex

• 2 B-12 or Lipolean shot

• 10% OFF ANY Drip! Any Time!

• 10% Discount on DNA – Lab Testing

Select

• 1 Primary Drip of your choice

• 1 B-12 or Lipolean shot

• VIP Status & Massage Chair access

• Oxygen Treatment

Essentials

• ANY Primary Drip of your choice

• 2 B-12 or Lipolean shot

• VIP Status & Massage Chair access

• Oxygen Treatment

• 15% OFF any additional drips and injections

Transformation

• ANY 2 Primary Drip of your choice

• 3 injections of your choice (including Vitamin D)

• VIP Status & Massage Chair access

• Oxygen Treatment

• 20% OFF any additional drips and injections

• 10% discount on DNA – Lab Testing

Groups and Businesses

----------------

Looking for a healthy and innovative way to give employees or event attendees the VIP treatment? Our Mobile Services are a unique way to bring the benefits of IV therapy directly on-site to your business or corporate event. Consider Prime IV for:

• Corporate Events

• Team-Building

• Annual Events

• Holiday Parties

• Employee Perk Programs

• Employee Performance Rewards

• Seminars and Workshops

We can accommodate any size event. Contact us for details about group rates.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – The District (South Jordan) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all-natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivthedistrict.com, via email at info@primeivthedistrict.com, or by calling 385.787.6868.

Prime IV Lehi is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

