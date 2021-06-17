Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 17

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In California v. Texas, the court held that plaintiffs lack standing to challenge the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act’s minimum essential coverage provision.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-840_6jfm.pdf

In Nestlé USA, Inc. v. Doe, the court held that, to plead facts sufficient to support a domestic application of the Alien Tort Statute, 28 U. S. C. §1350, plaintiffs must allege more domestic conduct than general corporate activity.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-416_i4dj.pdf

In Fulton v. Philadelphia, the court held that Philadelphia’s refusal to contract with Catholic Social Services for the provision of foster care services unless CSS agrees to certify same-sex couples as foster parents violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-123_g3bi.pdf

