The ChristGEO Media Group Inc. selects Zoho software systems as its customer relationship management system

ChristGEO selects Zoho Software systems as its technology source for all internal customer tracking systems and activity management.
We strive to be excellent in all we do”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ChristGEO™ Media Group Inc., a Christian entertainment and educational company announces today its plans to solidify its software systems with tech giant Zoho.
Zoho Corporation, is an Indian multinational technology company that specializes in Software as a service, software development and cloud computing. It is best known for its online office suite. Zoho conducts business in 180 countries around the world and is a clear industry leader in the field of cloud computing.
CEO Len Lombardo says that Zoho has a track record and a technology platform that has been proven time and time again. They have been perfecting world class enterprise solutions for decades now. The company's leadership is driven and has continuously put out an amazing service.
As ChristGEO grows throughout the world our team is being trained and driven using some of the best tools in the technology arena. Zoho corporation was a clear winner in all technology categories and has superseded our expectations.
Creating cost efficient processes and streamlining our internal systems is essential to our long term success. We must match the passion of all the amazing individuals that are partaking in the expansion of our great mission. Putting amazing software systems to help support our expanding team that strives for excellence.
The ChristGEO Media Group, Inc. has positioned themselves as the clear leader in Christian media. Developing new creative ways to entertain and educate individuals and families around across the globe.
The ChristGEO platform allows Christians to connect and surround themselves with like-minded individuals to clear their hearts and minds from trials and tribulations that exist in the world. The common goal at ChristGEO™ is to help others continue their pathway of Christian living through music, social interaction and education that’s entertaining. No one ever said that Christians have to be boring?
Five core values remain intact: integrity, respect, transparency, collaboration and humanity, while continuing to be open, honest and accountable within our team and customers to provide fun enjoyable programming.
