Sergio Nicolas R Rodriguez (sergionicr): "Social networks changed my life"
Who is Sergionicr?NEW YORK, NY, ESTADOS UNIDOS, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nickelodeon was looking for a host for the 2016 Nick Awards similar to who I am: sarcastic, cheerful and cool. I didn't know I had to speak that way until I got to record. In the end I liked being in front of the cameras, which was an impossible challenge, even speaking to hundreds of people.
Thus it was that Sergionicr's career took off and he became known on social networks thanks to Nickelodeon.
Sergio started on Twitter and thanks to social networks he has learned to sing, act and present.
How to face criticism for not being a professional presenter?
'' Before, if you didn't have a (study) board, you were nobody, but this generation is showing that we are self-taught, that we can learn whatever, wherever. I would have loved to have studied, but when I left school I didn't have a chance, and thanks to social networks all this has come my way, '' says Sergio.
What do you value about social media?
'' I think we all see them in different ways, but social media changed my life. I value them 100%, I don't see anything negative about them. '' Sergio replied
Sergio Nicolas R Rodriguez mostly known as Sergionicr, an Colombian Instagramer, Streamer, and content creator on various digital platforms.
