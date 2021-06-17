Organic Soft Drinks Market Trends Include CBD-Infusion, Zero Calorie, And Other Product Innovations

Segments covered: By Product Type – Organic Soft Fruit Drinks, Organic Soda Pops, Others; By Distribution – Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store; By Packaging – Plastic, Glass, Paperboard, Metal

Organic soft drinks manufacturers are increasingly offering cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp-based organic soft drinks due to the rise in customer demand for these products. CBD organic soft drinks are derived from cannabidiol, which is extracted from the leaves and flowers of marijuana plants. CBD offers many health benefits such as reducing anxiety, inflammation, enhancing mood, and relieving pain. CBD-infused foods usually contain vitamins and minerals which make them attractive to consumers.

For instance, Waayb Organics LLC offers certified organic CBD products including CBD-infused sparkling water, where organic soluble CBD is mixed with carbonated Rocky Mountain water and organic essences. Similarly, in 2018, US-based organic smoothie company Root Blends launched CBD smoothie kits in collaboration with functional botanicals.



Companies are driven to expand their products through acquisitions to maintain their position in the highly competitive beverages industry. Leading players with an international presence are either acquiring or entering into a partnership with specialized local players to diversify their product/service portfolio. For instance, in 2019, New Age Beverages collaborated with Docklight Brands to develop and distribute cannabis-infused beverages under the Marley brand.

Organic soft drink manufacturers are also focusing on launching zero-calorie soft drinks to cater to health-conscious customers. A zero-calorie soft drink is a sugar-free drink or has very little sugar. As a healthy option, the demand has been shifted from sugar-filled soft drinks products towards alternative zero-calorie soft drinks. Some of the examples for zero calorie carbonated organic soft drinks are GOJAI Organic Caffeinated Sparkling Water, Grapefruit (fruity healthy soda), Detox Water Mangaloe, HUMM Zero Blood Orange, and Aura Bora Herbal Sparkling Water Peppermint Watermelon.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030 covers major organic soft drinks companies, organic soft drinks market share by company, organic soft drinks manufacturers, organic soft drinks market size, and organic soft drinks market forecasts. The report also covers the global organic soft drinks market and its segments.

The global organic soft drinks market size is expected grow from $4.72 billion in 2020 to $5.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players covered in the global organic soft drinks market are Berrywhite, Honest Tea, Luscombe, Phoenix Organics, Galvanina, Bionade, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life.

Market-trend-based strategies for the organic soft drinks market thus include CBD based soft drinks, acquisitions and mergers, offering innovative flavors, new product launches, ready to drink organic coffee/tea, and the option of zero-calorie soft drinks to stay competitive in the market. Player-adopted strategies in the organic soft drinks market includes acquiring emerging companies, expanding brand portfolios through new product launches, and expanding business operations in other regions.

