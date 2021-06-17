S. Walter Packaging Joins USCannaExpos.com as Silver Sponsor at the 2nd Chicago B2B Cannabusiness Expo
S. Walter Packaging will be joining Cannabis Industrial Marketplace in Chicago from June 24 - 25, 2021 as a Silver Sponsor at our 2nd B2B Cannabusiness expo.
For more than 100 years, S. Walter Packaging has provided custom packaging solutions for customers across a variety of industries, partnering with companies as they look to distinguish their brands with attention-grabbing packaging solutions that are a key element of the overall brand experience - especially in the cannabusiness market.
“As a multitude of new cannabis products have entered the landscape -- concentrates, edible food and beverage cannabis-infused products, and medical cannabis products — each requires unique packaging and finishing that can help it stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace,” Suzanne Hamm, a partner with S. Walter Packaging, said.
Offering a full range of services including design, sourcing, manufacturing and logistics for customers of all sizes, attendees at our Chicago expo will have the opportunity to stand out from the competition.
“We are excited to have S. Walter Packaging sponsoring our event,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for USCannaExpos.com, said. “Their services go beyond just packaging and we are thrilled that they are joining us to show the wide array of services they offer to the cannabis industry.”
With policies around packaging compliance constantly in flux, it is vital to partner with a company that understands the issues facing the cannabusiness market today.
“Packaging presents a challenge for brand owners in the fast-evolving cannabis industry, with new products appearing seemingly every week and each needing a package that will provide reliable protection and effective marketing,” Hamm said.
“We also understand the complexity of the regulations surrounding child-safety in the packaging for the cannabis industry and can help our customers navigate the various laws but also understand that there are many commonalities present in most legalized states, including child resistance, opacity and the use of language and imagery in labeling,” Hamm added.
Attendees at our Chicago expo will have the opportunity to tap into S. Walter Packaging’s vast product catalog featuring items such as mylar bags, customized tin packaging, and more. Not only that, but attendees will be able to leverage S. Walter Packaging’s large distribution network, guaranteeing on-time delivery.
To purchase tickets for our Chicago Expo
Can’t attend our Chicago expo? Consider one of these other dates in our 2021 lineup: http://uscannabisexpos.com/
To learn more about the emerging cannabusiness market and how your company can take part and profit, download our white paper here.
About S. Walter Packaging:
For more than 100 years, S. Walter Packaging has been providing custom packaging solutions for customers across a variety of industries. We partner with companies as they look to distinguish their brands with attention-grabbing packaging solutions that are a key element of the overall brand experience.
S. Walter provides a full range of services including design, sourcing, manufacturing and logistics for customers of all sizes.
About Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
The foundation of the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace (CIMP, LLC), “The Business of Cannabis” is a free to use online sourcing tool of nearly 4,000 Cannabis friendly suppliers. The online resource is utilized by Cannabis cultivators and dispensaries to find new business partners.
